Sergeant-at-Arms of Nasarawa Assembly dies

The Sergeant-at-Arms of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aliyu Bako, is dead.

He was 69.

The Press Secretary to the Speaker of the House, Mr. Jibrin Gwamna, who disclosed this in a statement in Keffi on Sunday, said the Speaker Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, described Bako’s death as a painful and colossal loss to the state.

He said: “On behalf of the principal officers, members and staff of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly I, Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker has condole with the family of the late sergeant at Arm and Kwandere Emirate Council over the death of our dedicated and committed sergeant at arm who is the Makongiji Kwandare.

“He was a committed staff and has contributed his quota to the development of the House and the state at large while alive.

“His death is painful but God gives life and take at His own will.

“May his soul and the souls of other departed rest in peace.”

