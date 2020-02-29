Serie A matches, Coppa Italia final rescheduled because of coronavirus

For a second week running, matches of the Italian Serie A have been postponed for the fear of the spread of novel coronavirus.

Five matches of the Italian topflight this weekend were postponed, including Juventus’ game at home to Inter Milan.

Matches at Udinese, AC Milan, Parma and Sassuolo have also fallen victim to the outbreak of the virus in Italy.

The games were initially going to be played behind closed doors, but Serie A took the decision on Saturday morning to call them off.

Read Also: CORONAVIRUS: Increase prices of face mask, sanitisers & go to jail, Nigerian govt warns suppliers

All five fixtures have been rescheduled for Wednesday, 13th of May, 2020.

As a consequence, the Coppa Italia final, which was scheduled for the same day, has been moved to the following week on Wednesday, 20th of May – four days before the end of the domestic season.

Four of this weekend’s five postponed fixtures were due to take place on Sunday with the match at Udinese due to kick off later on Saturday.

Italy has put towns in the north into lockdown after more than 300 people were infected – including a Nigerian footballer -, 12 of whom have died.

Join the conversation

Opinions