Service chiefs meet Buhari in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with the service chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Those at the meeting were the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar and Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, also attended the meeting.

After the meeting with President Buhari, the service chiefs headed to the office of Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, where they had another meeting.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, was conspicuously absent at both meetings.

The NSA had recently accused Kyari of usurping the powers of the President and meddling in security matters.

The military chiefs had come under scathing attacks from Nigerians over growing security in the country.

The National Assembly had last month asked President Buhari to sack the service chiefs over their perceived inability to tackle insurgency, banditry, armed robbery and other criminalities in the land.

