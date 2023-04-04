Set genuine challenges before Tinubu’s govt, not subsidy removal, Labour cries out

Following the announcement that the outgoing government of President Muhammadu Buhari had left the decision of removing the petrol subsidy to the incoming government, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the government to instead focus on more genuine challenges.

The Organized Labour warned that those pushing for the removal of subsidies in Nigeria may ignorantly be setting the country on fire.

NLC asserts that the emphasis should rather be on production of domestic petroleum product than the elimination of subsidies at such a moment in the nation.

Emma Ugboaja, the general secretary of the NLC, said these things during a conversation in Lagos. He also said that no one should pressure Nigeria’s workers and masses into paying more for fuel under the guise of subsidy.

He forewarned that Labour would not consent to a rise in the price of gasoline in the pretext of eliminating subsidies.

He said: “It will be uncharitable in 2023 for any government to be talking about subsidy or no subsidy for a product that is naturally and thoroughly well-endowed in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Buhari to allow Tinubu decide measures for fuel subsidy removal

“It smirks of wickedness for us to be discussing subsidy as an issue rather than discussing production. We are discussing subsidy as an economic theory rather than discussing production.

“The energy and resources that people are putting into discussing subsidy show a lack of focus. It shows a lack of seriousness and a lack of appreciation of what governance should be.

“If in 2023, rather than getting people that will make proper use of our natural endowment, we are busy discussing the cosmetic challenge of subsidy or no subsidy, it is absurd.

“One would have thought that people should be setting before the incoming government a genuine challenge on how to move Nigeria forward.

“Not for us to continue in the rigmarole of vicious, musical cheers and absurd comedy of subsidy or no subsidy. We cannot be people that do not respond to records.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now