Seun Kuti demands elimination of cult groups in Nigeria

Radical artiste and social activist, Seun Kuti has demanded that Nigerians rise against cult groups in the country.

In an Instagram post shared on Saturday night, Seun Kuti, the son of legendary Afrobeats pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti stated that it is time for the ‘gangster lifestyle’ to be obliterated from the Nigerian system with immediate effect.

He mentioned that the next generation cannot grow should the current sect of adults continue to act as if a ‘criminal mindset’ is healthy.

Read also: Singer Seun Kuti addresses Gov Sanwo-Olu’s ‘peace walk’ invitation

He then asked what Nigeria is doing about cults in the country.

“Is this when we decide to rise up against cults all over this country or we just wanna do the usual,” the singer asked.

Read what he shared below.

Seun Kuti’s agitation against cultism came following demise of 12-year-old student of Dowen college identified as Sylvester Oromoni who was allegedly tortured by his senior schoolmates over his refusal to join their cult group.

The young lad was confirmed dead on Tuesday, November 30.

Dowen College has since been shut down by the Lagos State government.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now