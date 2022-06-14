Entertainment
Seun Kuti explains how cruel people can be considered ‘good’ in Nigeria
Nigerian recording artiste and social activist, Seun Kuti on Tuesday, June 14, opined via his Instagram platform that Nigerians consider anyone who is benevolent a ‘good person’ regardless of their bad reputation.
According to Seun Kuti, who is the son of the legendary Afrobeats icon, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, people simply need to be generous with money to be considered good.
Read also:Singer Seun Kuti says African men don’t abuse their women
He mentioned that regardless of the heinous activities of the benefactor, Nigerians could ignore the discrepancies of the individual to benefit from the “give away”.
“All you have to do in Nigeria to be a good person is to do ‘giveaway’ and ‘dash money’, he wrote.
Seun Kuti wrote further, “You could be responsible for the destruction of millions of lives, just dash them money and they will say you are good. Poverty must go.”
