Seun Kuti reflects on time in police custody after arrest for assaulting a police officer

Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has reflected on his time in police custody following his arrest after a video of him slapping a police officer during an argument went viral online.

The musician who is presently on a tour of Europe took to social media to reflect on his time in police custody after he was arrested on May 15 when he turned himself in to the police.

In a post on his Instagram page on Friday, May 26, Seun Kuti poked fun at Nigerian politicians.

READ ALSO: Decision to allow Seun Kuti travel amid court case is lawful —Lawyer

He stated that putting him on the hard floor in the midst of prisoners was way better for him than sitting in the “devils house with politicians.”

‘‘Dem put me for hard cold floor, in the midst of prisoners still better than sitting in the devil’s house with politicians.’’ Seun wrote on his official Instagram page.

