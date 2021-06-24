Seun Kuti refuses to acknowledge Wizkid’s Grammy nomination

Seun Kuti, the son of Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has refused to acknowledge Wizkid’s Grammy win.

Wizkid had received his Grammy Award plaque on Wednesday, June 23 following his contribution on Beyonce’s 2019 single, ‘Brown Skin Girl’.

But singer and saxophonist, Seun Kuti argued that Wizkid was never nominated as the primary artiste at the 63rd Grammy ceremony, hence, he cannot be listed among the four Nigerian singers who have been nominated for a Grammy.

Taking to Instagram, Seun Kuti had this to say;

“There are only four Nigerian musicians who have received Grammy nomination. If that annoys you, it is not my fault.”

He continued;

“Music video no be Album.

Your favourite will also one day by ancestor grace make music that will be recognized.

I am dedicating today to you children.”

The caption for Kuti’s post also reads;

“Today is the day for the ignorant. I told you. I am the chairman of haters. You don’t want to believe I will prove it today. I am even more petty than you jobless people all over my page. I am a Nigerian. I grew up in KALAKUTA and also an ARSENAL FAN. Una never plenty reach. This one na dragging? You can’t drag me because I no dey una hand like una fav yeyebrities. Una go hear word today. E be like say una wan cry. #getthesax #letsgetignorant #nosensethursday. Also I want to see all of una teacher, you can buy data but u don’t know the difference between album and video?”

