Seun Kuti says northern, southern elites do no represent the interest of their people

Nigerian musician and social activist, Seun Kuti has opined in an Instagram post that majority of Northern and Southern elites do not represent the interest of their people.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, Seun Kuti, who is the last son of legendary Nigerian recording artiste, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, said most elites from the aforementioned parts of Nigeria are primarily interested in their own personal agenda.

“Both the northern and southern elites don’t represent the interests of their people. I have northern friends and none of them wants to be my overlord. Not a single one,” he said.

Kuti went further;

“I am aligned with the people and their interests not with the oppressor and his interests. We need class consciousness before we kill each other for nothing.”

