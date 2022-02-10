Seun Kuti slams Nigerians excited over celebrity lewd tapes

Afrobeats singer-songwriter, Seun Kuti has admonished Nigerians to desist from promoting promiscuity on social media.

His statement on the social media platform, Instagram is coming after a lewd video of budding Nigerian artiste, Oxlade surfaced on social media.

Following the emergence of the video, netizens have hailed the 24-year-old musician for his prowess in bed. As a matter of fact, students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) published a video of themselves celebrating Oxlade’s performance.

The singer and social activist, Seun Kuti has now taken to Instagram to criticize people who are jubilating online. He mentioned that it is pivotal for people to concentrate their energy on what matters and not necessarily on the frivolities of celebrities.

Read his post below.

