Entertainment
Seun Kuti slams Nigerians excited over celebrity lewd tapes
Afrobeats singer-songwriter, Seun Kuti has admonished Nigerians to desist from promoting promiscuity on social media.
His statement on the social media platform, Instagram is coming after a lewd video of budding Nigerian artiste, Oxlade surfaced on social media.
Following the emergence of the video, netizens have hailed the 24-year-old musician for his prowess in bed. As a matter of fact, students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) published a video of themselves celebrating Oxlade’s performance.
READ ALSO: Singer Oxlade makes headlines after lewd tape surfaces on social media
The singer and social activist, Seun Kuti has now taken to Instagram to criticize people who are jubilating online. He mentioned that it is pivotal for people to concentrate their energy on what matters and not necessarily on the frivolities of celebrities.
Read his post below.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...