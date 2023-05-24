Seun Kuti speaks out for first time after release from police detention

Seun Kuti, scion of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has made his first public remarks following his release from detention after his arrest for assaulting a police officer.

Recall that the popular Afrobeat musician was granted bail on Tuesday night after being detained at the State Criminal, Investigations and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Yaba, Lagos on the orders of a Yaba Chief Magistrate Court.

Moments after he was freed from detention following the perfection of his bail conditions, Seun Kuti took to his Instagram page to thank his family, lawyers, and everyone who showed him support during his ordeal in police detention.

Seun Kuti wrote on his Instagram page; “I be orphan o but family deeeey. I want to say a profound thanks to everyone who showed me all this love. All my friends that showed up. Thanks most especially to my beautiful wife, @chefyeidekuti

“Last but not least. The legal team. Uncle Femi Falana (SAN) Uncle Olumide Fisika (SAN) Uncle Kayode Adegoke (SAN) Barrister Ogunlana. Ade Ademiluyi. And everyone on the team. I owe you my freedom and my sanity. Let’s go.”

