Seun Kuti’s lawyer flays police for taking singer’s photos, handcuffing him after arrest

The lawyer representing Seun Kuti, scion of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti has taken a swipe at the police for taking the singer’s photos and placing a handcuff on him after his arrest.

Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, the counsel representing Seun Kuti in a statement issued on Monday faulted the decision by the police saying it was illegal to do so.

According to Olumide-Fusika, it was illegal to take the singer’s photos and place a handcuff on him as it constitutes a violation of Section 5 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law.

The lawyer added, that Section 5 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law prohibits any form of parade of criminal suspects in Nigeria and also argued that Seun Kuti is presumed innocent until the contrary is proved by the State.

The statement by Olumide-Fusika reads thus in full; ‘’Following his encounter with a policeman on the Third Mainland Bridge on Saturday the 13th May, 2023, my client, Mr. Seun Kuti reported himself in the office of the Commissioner of Police at the Police Command, Ikeja, at 8 am today Monday May 15, 2023.

‘‘I accompanied him to the Ikeja police station together with another lawyer, Mr. Femi Akinyemi from Falana and Falana chambers.

READ ALSO:PSC demands Seun Kuti’s prosecution for assaulting police officer in Lagos

‘‘However, there was no interrogation as it was decided he would be moved to the Force Criminal Investigation Unit at Panti, Yaba. Before his movement, Mr. Seun Kuti, was handcuffed and his photograph was taken in the open by the Lagos PPRO, Mr. David Hundeyin who coordinated the parade and apparently shared the photograph of his parade in the media.

‘‘Mr. Kuti is presumed innocent until the contrary is proved by the State. Therefore, the decision of the police to subject him to the media parade violates section 9 of the Lagos State Administration of Criminal Justice Law, which has prohibited any form of parade of criminal suspects in Nigeria in Lagos State. The Police is supposed to enforce the Law, but prefers to disrespect and break it so casually and randomly. A Police institution that has no respect for the law it exists to enforce is not a good example to alleged law breakers.

‘‘The decision of the police to handcuff Mr. Kuti is equally illegal as it constitutes a violation of Section 5 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law.

‘‘After handcuffing him, the Police then drove him in a long convoy of heavily armed personnel from Ikeja to Panti Lagos, where he was again displayed for viewing to the men and officers of that police formation, and is currently held.

‘‘We await the next move of the Police on the misdemeanor alleged against Mr. Seun Kuti.” The statement concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now