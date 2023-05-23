Seun Kuti’s trial adjourned to Wednesday

Magistrate Adeola Olatubosun of the Chief Magistrates Court, Yaba, Lagos State,on Tuesday adjourned the trial of Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, to Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

The trial, which was earlier scheduled to continue today, May 23, 2023, was adjourned as a result of the absence of the judge from the court, The Punch reports, quoting a source who pleaded anonymity.

“The trial has been adjourned till tomorrow, May 24, 2023, because the judge is not around”, the source said.

Efforts to get confirmation of the adjournment from Seun’s manager however proved abortive as his phone was switched off.

Ripples Nigeria reports Seun Kuti was arrested and arraigned in court for assaulting a police officer on the Third Mainland bridge.

The court at the last sitting gave its nod to a request by the police to keep him for another four days, after initially ordering his release from police custody after 48 hours.

