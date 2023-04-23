Metro
Seven burnt to death, 14 injured in Ogun auto crash
At least seven persons were burnt to death and 14 others injured in a lone accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Sunday.
The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Mrs. Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.
She said the incident occurred at 10:45 a.m. near the Ogun State Property Investment Company (OPIC) along the highway.
The FRSC spokesperson said that the accident was caused by excessive speeding and brake failure which led to loss of control of the wheel by the driver.
She added that the vehicle hit the road divider, somersaulted and went up in flames.
READ ALSO:10 dead, 15 injured in Plateau auto crash
Okpe said: “22 persons comprising seven men, eight women, four male children and three female children were involved in the accident.
“14 people – four men, five women, two male children and three female children were injured.
“The seven persons burnt to death were two men, three women and two children.
“The vehicle involved in the accident had the registration number BDG 993 YG, a Mazda bus.
“The injured persons were taken to Lagos state Accident Emergency center, Ojota, while the deceased were deposited at Olabisi Onabajo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) morgue in Sagamu.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...