Seven burnt to death, 14 injured in Ogun auto crash

At least seven persons were burnt to death and 14 others injured in a lone accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Sunday.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Mrs. Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

She said the incident occurred at 10:45 a.m. near the Ogun State Property Investment Company (OPIC) along the highway.

The FRSC spokesperson said that the accident was caused by excessive speeding and brake failure which led to loss of control of the wheel by the driver.

She added that the vehicle hit the road divider, somersaulted and went up in flames.

Okpe said: “22 persons comprising seven men, eight women, four male children and three female children were involved in the accident.

“14 people – four men, five women, two male children and three female children were injured.

“The seven persons burnt to death were two men, three women and two children.

“The vehicle involved in the accident had the registration number BDG 993 YG, a Mazda bus.

“The injured persons were taken to Lagos state Accident Emergency center, Ojota, while the deceased were deposited at Olabisi Onabajo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) morgue in Sagamu.”

