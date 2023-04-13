Metro
Seven burnt to death in Ogun auto crash
At least seven persons were burnt to death and 18 others injured in an auto crash along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday.
The Public Education Officer, Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, said in a statement the accident occurred a few metres after the Sapade Bridge in the Remo-North local government area of the state.
She added that 28 persons – 25 men, two women, and one female child – were involved in the accident.
Okpe said: “A total of seven persons were burnt beyond recognition while 18 persons comprising 17 male adults and one female adult were injured.
READ ALSO: 10 die in Ogun auto crash
“Two vehicles, a Toyota Sienna with registration numbers BWR 762 PV and a Mazda bus BDN 18 LG were involved in the accident.
“The suspected causes of the fatal crash were speed and route violation on the part of the Sienna bus which followed ‘one way’ and collided with the Mazda bus and unfortunately there was a fire outbreak.
“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, for medical attention and some to Idera Hospital Sagamu.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...