Seven burnt to death in Ogun auto crash

At least seven persons were burnt to death and 18 others injured in an auto crash along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday.

The Public Education Officer, Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, said in a statement the accident occurred a few metres after the Sapade Bridge in the Remo-North local government area of the state.

She added that 28 persons – 25 men, two women, and one female child – were involved in the accident.

Okpe said: “A total of seven persons were burnt beyond recognition while 18 persons comprising 17 male adults and one female adult were injured.

“Two vehicles, a Toyota Sienna with registration numbers BWR 762 PV and a Mazda bus BDN 18 LG were involved in the accident.

“The suspected causes of the fatal crash were speed and route violation on the part of the Sienna bus which followed ‘one way’ and collided with the Mazda bus and unfortunately there was a fire outbreak.

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, for medical attention and some to Idera Hospital Sagamu.”

