Seven dead, 16 injured in Ogun auto crash

At least seven persons were confirmed dead while 16 others sustained injuries in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Sunday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, said a Toyota Hiace bus and Mack tanker were involved in the accident which occurred a few meters from Gofamaint Church in the area.

Umar said: “The accident occurred at 4:10 p.m. and was caused by excessive speed on the part of the bus driver who lost control and rammed into the tanker from behind.

READ ALSO: Three dead, two injured in Ogun auto crash

“25 people comprising17 male adults and eight female adults were involved in the accident.

“A total of 16 persons (10 male adults and six female adults) sustained varying degrees of injuries while seven persons comprising six male adults and one female adult died in the accident. Two others were unhurt.

“Two vehicles were involved with registration numbers AKD 693 XW a Toyota Hiace bus and GZA 215 XA a Mack tanker.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now