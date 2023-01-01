Metro
Seven dead, 16 injured in Ogun auto crash
At least seven persons were confirmed dead while 16 others sustained injuries in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Sunday.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, said a Toyota Hiace bus and Mack tanker were involved in the accident which occurred a few meters from Gofamaint Church in the area.
Umar said: “The accident occurred at 4:10 p.m. and was caused by excessive speed on the part of the bus driver who lost control and rammed into the tanker from behind.
READ ALSO: Three dead, two injured in Ogun auto crash
“25 people comprising17 male adults and eight female adults were involved in the accident.
“A total of 16 persons (10 male adults and six female adults) sustained varying degrees of injuries while seven persons comprising six male adults and one female adult died in the accident. Two others were unhurt.
“Two vehicles were involved with registration numbers AKD 693 XW a Toyota Hiace bus and GZA 215 XA a Mack tanker.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...