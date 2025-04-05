Seven dead, 4 injured in Ogun auto crash

At least seven persons died in an early morning accident at the NIPCO filling station along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Saturday.

The Spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Mrs. Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident in a statement in Abeokuta.

She said a Mack truck marked SEY 363 YY, a tanker with registration number T2900LA, and a bus marked LSD 180 YA were involved in the accident, which occurred at 7:00 a.m. on the highway.

The spokesperson added that 15 people – 13 men and two women – were involved in the accident.



According to four persons were injured in the crash.

Okpe said: “The accident occurred due to speed and loss of control by the driver of the Mack truck, which rammed into the two other vehicles.

” The injured victims were taken to Divine Touch Hospital and Glory Center Hospital, Ibafo, while the deceased were taken to Idera morgue, Sagamu.”

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr. Akinwumi Fasakin sympathised with the families of the victims.

