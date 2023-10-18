Seven dead, 40 injured in Yobe auto crash

At least seven persons died and 40 others were injured in an auto accident along the Nangere-Gashua Road in Yobe State on Wednesday.

The spokesman for the state police command, Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the accident to journalists in Damaturu.

He said: “A fatal traffic accident occurred along Nangere-Gashua Road involving a trailer with registration no. XB 918 KTN loaded with cows and over 50 passengers and a Tata truck with registration no. ABJ 222 XG.

READ ALSO: Suspected Boko Haram insurgents reportedly kill 10 in Yobe community

“The accident which resulted in the instant death of seven persons and injuries to 40 people occurred when the driver of the trailer tried to avoid the Tata truck that was leaving the highway for a feeder road.”

He said the injured persons were taken to the General Hospital in Nangere, the Specialist Hospital in Potiskum, and Yobe Teaching Hospital, Damaturu, for treatment.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now