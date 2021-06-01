Seven dead, five injured as bandits attack Katsina village | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Seven dead, five injured as bandits attack Katsina village
A police inspector, three bandits, and three residents have been reported dead after bandits attacked Zandam Village, Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State on Monday evening.
The incident was confirmed on Tuesday by the spokesperson of the state police command, Gambo Isah, who noted that five residents also sustained injuries.
However, Ripples Nigeria learnt that the bandits in their numbers, had attacked the village at about 5 p.m on Monday, killed three male residents, injured five others, and burnt down an uncompleted building being used as a clinic in the village.
A detachment of mobile policemen deployed to the village was reported to have had a fierce encounter with the bandits, leading to the death of three of the bandits and the police inspector.
The police spokesman said, “On 31/5/2021 at about 17:00hrs, Bandits in large number, armed with sophisticated weapons, on motorcycles invaded Zandam village, Jibia LGA of the state.
“The Bandits had a fierce gun battle with the mobile policemen deployed to the village. At the scene, it was discovered that three residents (all males) were shot and killed by the hoodlums while five others sustained injuries.
“The team succeeded and gunned down three of the armed bandits. One Inspector of police gallantly lost his life during the encounter. An uncompleted clinic block was set ablaze by the hoodlums.
“Police reinforcement were deployed to the area and Injured persons were given first Aid and moved to General Hospital. Investigation in progress to track down the fleeing hoodlums.”
By Victor Uzoho
