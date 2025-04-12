Seven dead, many injured in Borno explosion

At least seven persons died when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents went off along the Maiduguri-Damboa Road in Borno State on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the victims were passengers of vehicles plying the dilapidated road leading to the Sambisa forest.

The road which links Maiduguri to other parts of the state has been the hotbed of Boko Haram activities in the North-East state since 2011.

Several others injured in the explosion are currently receiving medical attention in a hospital in the state capital.

