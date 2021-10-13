Connect with us

Seven die in Adamawa fuel tanker fire

29 mins ago

At least seven suspected smugglers of petroleum products were on Wednesday burnt to death in a fuel tanker fire in Mubi local government area of Adamawa State.

Mubi is a commercial heartbeat of Adamawa and is located near Nigeria’s border with Cameroon.

An eyewitness, Mansur Bala, told journalists the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when the victims were transferring petroleum products from a tanker to over 1,000 plastic jerricans at a filling station in the area.

He added that the victims were burnt beyond recognition.

The Executive Secretary of Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Dr. Mohammed Sulaiman, confirmed the incident.

He, however, said three people were killed in the incident while two others sustained serious injuries.

Suleiman said: “The petroleum tanker fire occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

“So far, three people lost their lives and two sustained injuries from fire burns and they are receiving medical treatment at the Mubi General Hospital.”

