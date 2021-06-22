Metro
Seven die in Ekiti auto crash
At least seven persons died and several others injured in an auto crash along Ilumoba-Aisegba road in Ekiti on Tuesday.
The spokesman of the state police command, Sunday Abutu, who disclosed this in a statement in Ado-Ekiti, said two vehicles were involved in the incident which occurred at about 6:00 a.m.
According to him, the two vehicles were a Luxurious bus marked BDG-47-WT and one Hummer bus with registration number ABC-82-XH.
Abutu said the impact of the crash led to the death of the seven passengers, including the Hummer bus driver.
He added that a team of traffic personnel from Ode Divisional Police Headquarters led by the Divisional Police Officer and personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) immediately mobilised to the scene of the accident.
READ ALSO: Police arrests 65-year-old man for alleged rape of stepmother in Ekiti
“The luxurious bus was heading to Lagos from Kano, while the hummer bus was from Lagos, heading to Abuja.
“The survivors were rushed to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, (EKSUTH), Ado-Ekiti, while bodies of the dead persons had been evacuated to the mortuary.
“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Tunde Mobayo, accompanied by the state’s Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, had visited the scene of the accident.
