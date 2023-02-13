Seven die in Niger auto crash

Seven people were confirmed dead in an auto crash at Lanle, Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State on Sunday night.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Kumar Tsukwam, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday, said a truck with registration number FKA-327XA and a commercial bus were involved in the accident.

He blamed the accident on a violation of traffic rules.

Tsukwam said: “The vehicles collided when the ford tried to overtake another vehicle while speeding, then it collided with the trailer.

“Six victims died on the spot while one was taken to the hospital but died in the hospital the next day (Monday).”

