Metro
Seven die in Niger boat mishap
Seven persons including four members of the same family died in a boat mishap at Zhigiri village, Shiroro local government area of Niger State on Tuesday.
The victims include a middle-aged man simply identified as Mu’azu Babangida, his two wives, and his eldest son.
Rescue workers had recovered the bodies of six victims of the accident.
The spokesman for the Coalition of Shiroro Association, Salis Mohamed Sabo, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the victims were travelling to Dnaweto for a naming ceremony when the boat capsized.
READ ALSO: 350 persons died in boat mishaps in 2020 within Nigeria —HYPPADEC
He said: “Before the construction of Zungeru Dam, traveling between these two villages was by land because there was no water.
“This is one of the problems caused by the construction of the dam.”
