Seven die in Niger boat mishap

Seven persons including four members of the same family died in a boat mishap at Zhigiri village, Shiroro local government area of Niger State on Tuesday.

The victims include a middle-aged man simply identified as Mu’azu Babangida, his two wives, and his eldest son.

Rescue workers had recovered the bodies of six victims of the accident.

The spokesman for the Coalition of Shiroro Association, Salis Mohamed Sabo, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the victims were travelling to Dnaweto for a naming ceremony when the boat capsized.

READ ALSO: 350 persons died in boat mishaps in 2020 within Nigeria —HYPPADEC

He said: “Before the construction of Zungeru Dam, traveling between these two villages was by land because there was no water.

“This is one of the problems caused by the construction of the dam.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now