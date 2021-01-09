Seven feared dead as Amotekun, herdsmen clash in Oyo

Operatives of the Oyo State Security Network Agency popularly known as Amotekun Corps and some Fulani herdsmen have reportedly engaged in a clash at Aiyete in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state on Saturday morning.

The cause of the clash could not be immediately ascertained at the time of filling this report.

A man, Saliu, who claimed to be a resident of the area told The PUNCH that seven persons had been killed while houses were burnt down.

Saliu said, “Alhaji Usman Okebi and his two sons were killed. We don’t know what caused the fight. Some persons were shot and injured.

“The number of people killed has increased to seven. Those who were shot and ran away later died in the bush.”

Another source said the clash was between the Amotekun corps and Bororo people. He said some persons were killed but could not say which suffered heavier casualties.

The Commandant of Amotekun in Oyo State, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd), when contacted said he was on his way to the place to ascertain what happened.

He said, “I heard the same thing and I am on my way there now.”

