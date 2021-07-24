Seven feared dead as car plunges into river in Bauchi

At least seven persons were feared dead after a car plunged into a river along the Bauchi-Jos highway in Toro local government area of Bauchi State on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that seven passengers were traveling in a green Opel Vectra with number plate: JNN 348 NC, when the driver lost control and plunged into the river on Saturday morning.

However, bodies of two victims of the accident had been recovered from the river.

The car wreckage had since been removed from the river by community members and other passengers plying the road.

The spokesman of the state police command, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the incident.

He said the remains of the two victims had been handed over to their families for burial.

Wakil said: “The rescue team discovered that the Vectra car was carrying seven passengers. The search operation is still ongoing to recover the remaining five passengers who were on board the car.”

