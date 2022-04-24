Seven former Nigerian leaders worked for US, UK – Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, said on Sunday at least seven former Nigerian leaders worked against the country’s interests for the United Kingdom and the United States.

In a write-up titled: “What they will not tell you,” the ex-minister listed issues he described as secrets about Nigeria that have not been told, answered, or explained.

He said: “Of the 13 leaders that have led our country since 1960 seven worked for the British MI6 and/or the American CIA.

“Only the remaining six were working solely for Nigeria. The other seven were firmly within the power, control and grip of Britain and America.”

Fani-Kayode labelled the ex-leaders as spies and informants expertly planted in Nigeria by the two countries.

He revealed that no military coup succeeded in Nigeria without the tacit cooperation and endorsement of M16 and the CIA.

READ ALSO: Nigerians are obsessed with me – Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode added: “Of the five Nigerian leaders that died whilst on the throne, every single one of them was murdered in cold blood by local agents of the CIA with the tacit and implicit support of M16 and Langley.

“Nigeria is no different but hers are legion. There are more secrets hidden in the belly of our nation’s womb and history than most.”

He said the death of former Chief of Staff Supreme Headquarters during Olusegun Obasanjo’s military regime, Shehu Musa Yar’adua, Chief M. K. O. Abiola, ex-Head of State, Sani Abacha, former Editor-in-Chief of the Newswatch Magazine, Dele Giwa, Oyo State-based businesswoman, Sulia Adedeji, National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) chieftain, Alfred Rewane, and former Oyo State governor, Bola Ige, were among Nigeria’s secrets.

“Funsho Williams, Ibrahim Abacha, Tunde Idiagbon, Abubakar Audu, Abba Kyari, Brigadier Bako, Major Gen. Shuwa, Bagudu Kaltho, and Air Marshal Alex Badeh are among the other names on the list.

“The C-130 plane accident, the Bellview jet disaster, the Chibok girls kidnapping, and the identities of foreign entities and local collaborators supporting Boko Haram and ISWAP, were also top-secret,” he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now