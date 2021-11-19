Seven girls die in Jigawa boat mishap

At least seven girls died on Friday in a boat mishap at River Gasanya, Auyo Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The spokesman of the state police command, Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the incident in a statement in Dutse, the state capital.

He said the girls, aged between 10 and 12, died after the boat conveying them capsized in the area at 12:15 a.m. on Friday.

According to him, 10 girls were onboard the boat at the time of the accident.

The spokesman added that three girls were rescued by emergency responders.

Shiisu said: “On November 19 at about 0030hrs, information was received from the Village Head of Gamfai that at about 0015hrs on Friday, a boat capsised with girls numbering about 10.

READ ALSO: Two die in Ondo boat mishap

“Three of them were rescued while seven others, aged between 10 and 12 reportedly died.

“Subjects reportedly came from Gafasa village via Kafinausa LGA to Gasanya village in Auyo LGA for Maulud celebration.

“In haste and anxiety to reach home considering the time, they deliberately decided to drive a boat parked at river Gasanya by themselves in the absence of craftsman.

“The victims were all evacuated and taken to General Hospital in Kafinausa, where they were confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty.”

He said an investigation into the case had commenced.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now