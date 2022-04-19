Politics
Seven Kano commissioners resign ahead of 2023 elections
At least seven commissioners in Kano State have resigned from the state executive council ahead of the 2023 general elections.
The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Kano.
He said the commissioners were – Dr. Nasir Yusuf-Gawuna (Agriculture and Natural Resources), Mr. Murtala Sule-Garo (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs), and Mr. Ibrahim Karaye (Culture and Tourism).
Others were – Mr. Musa Kwankwaso (Rural and Community Development), Mr. Kabiru Lakwaya (Youth and Sports), Mr. Mahmud Santsi (Housing and Transport) and Mr. Muntari Yakasai (Special Duties).
Read also: Ganduje gives deadline to all Kano political appointees with 2023 ambitions to resign
Anwar said Governor Abdullahi Ganduje thanked the seven men for their tremendous contributions toward the development of the state and wished them well in their future endeavors.
“The governor directed the Permanent Secretaries of the affected ministries to take charge immediately.
“The Chief of Staff and other commissioners are directed to continue carrying out their duties in their respective ministries,” the CPS stated.
Ganduje had on Saturday night directed all political appointees with 2023 ambitions to resign from their positions in line with Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act.
