 Seven killed in renewed communal clash in Ebonyi | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Seven killed in renewed communal clash in Ebonyi

Published

2 hours ago

on

EBONYI: Sen. Ogbuoji plotting with INEC to allot 200,000 votes to APC during guber poll- PDP alleges

At least seven persons were on Tuesday confirmed killed in a lingering communal conflict between Ezza-Effium and Effium in Ebonyi State.

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi had summoned and arrested stakeholders of the two communities in a bid to end the killings, but the two warring communities have remained adamant.

The Commissioner for Internal Security, boarder peace and conflict resolution, Mr. Stanley Okoro Emegha said the government will tackle the security situation.

“As for how many that were killed this morning, police will let us know. Government has done what it’s supposed to do to make sure that the peace which lasted for three weeks now is sustained. But the state government will not be tired of tackling this security situation in that community,” he said.

“We will find out what is really the problem again that caused this renewed crisis.

Read also: Two killed in Anambra communal clash

“We are not yet sure whether those killed were up to four or six persons as people who are from that place are saying. It is still a rumour until we are sure. However, it is the duty of the government to provide security and we have deployed more troops to the place.

“I don’t know why this has continued, in fact, the state government will take a certain measure that is harder. We will ensure that all the stakeholders are rearrested,” he stated.

However, an unconfirmed report from sources in Effium community alleged that as much as twelve persons reportedly lost their lives during the renewed hostilities.

However, the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command, CP. Aliyu Garba said one person was killed.

“Police is doing everything possible to put an end to the crisis in Effium community. We have understood the modus operandi on how both Ezza-Effium and Effium operate. There is no need of blowing Effium crisis. Only one person was killed,” he stated.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports14 hours ago

10-man Porto knock Juve out of Champions League; Dortmund through

Juventus were stunned by Porto in their round-of-16 tie of the Champions League after the Portuguese side battled through to...
Sports20 hours ago

Aruna into last-16 at WTT Star Contender after beating Japan’s Morizono

Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has reached the round of 16 of the men’s singles event at the World Table Tennis (WTT)...
Gernot Rohr Gernot Rohr
Sports24 hours ago

Rohr calls up Musa, Uzoho, 22 others for Benin, Lesotho AFCON qualifiers

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has invited a total of 24 players for this month’s Africa cup of Nations (AFCON)...
Sports1 day ago

CAF cancels 2021 U-17 AFCON, gives three reasons

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has cancelled the 2021 edition of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following...
Sports2 days ago

Tuchel extends unbeaten run as Chelsea manager in win over Everton

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel on Monday extended his unbeaten run to 11 matches having avoided defeat since his arrival to...

Latest Tech News

Latest21 hours ago

Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content

Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Latest23 hours ago

Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
Latest2 days ago

iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

  These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today.   iNOVO accelerator selects 10...
Latest5 days ago

Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Latest6 days ago

Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Tech7 days ago

Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform

American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.