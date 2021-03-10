Seven killed in renewed communal clash in Ebonyi | Ripples Nigeria

At least seven persons were on Tuesday confirmed killed in a lingering communal conflict between Ezza-Effium and Effium in Ebonyi State.

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi had summoned and arrested stakeholders of the two communities in a bid to end the killings, but the two warring communities have remained adamant.

The Commissioner for Internal Security, boarder peace and conflict resolution, Mr. Stanley Okoro Emegha said the government will tackle the security situation.

“As for how many that were killed this morning, police will let us know. Government has done what it’s supposed to do to make sure that the peace which lasted for three weeks now is sustained. But the state government will not be tired of tackling this security situation in that community,” he said.

“We will find out what is really the problem again that caused this renewed crisis.

“We are not yet sure whether those killed were up to four or six persons as people who are from that place are saying. It is still a rumour until we are sure. However, it is the duty of the government to provide security and we have deployed more troops to the place.

“I don’t know why this has continued, in fact, the state government will take a certain measure that is harder. We will ensure that all the stakeholders are rearrested,” he stated.

However, an unconfirmed report from sources in Effium community alleged that as much as twelve persons reportedly lost their lives during the renewed hostilities.

However, the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command, CP. Aliyu Garba said one person was killed.

“Police is doing everything possible to put an end to the crisis in Effium community. We have understood the modus operandi on how both Ezza-Effium and Effium operate. There is no need of blowing Effium crisis. Only one person was killed,” he stated.

