Seven men storm Delta FMC, forcefully take away COVID-19 patient

Seven unknown men on Monday, stormed the Delta State Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, forcefully took a COVID-19 patient and drove away with him.

The patient was a 53-year-old man and a Chief Nursing Officer, Michael Mordi.

He was confirmed positive for the dreaded virus on May 23 and was admitted into the FMC Treatment Centre, Asaba on May 24.

It was learnt that the seven men, who came unprotected and took the patient away were his relatives from Agbor.

It was further gathered that the relative accused the government of being insincere with the issue of the coronavirus, hence, they decided to move the infected patient away from the treatment centre.

The state Ministry of Health confirmed the development in a statement it released on Monday after the incident.

The statement signed by the state Commissioner for Health, Mordi Ononye read:

“Since the admission of Mr Michael Mordi he has been very aggressive and continually threatened the caregivers and also rejected his medications.

“At 6 pm today (Monday), June 1st, against medical advice, Mr Michael Nwachukwu Mordi, obviously consenting, was forcefully removed from the treatment centre by seven men who claimed to be his relatives and without wearing any protective coverings.

“The men, therefore, constitute danger to their own health and that of populations and communities with which they come in contact. We use this medium to alert the general public about the public health danger of associating with the patient and with those who have exposed themselves to him.

“The Ministry strongly advised that the said patient be returned to the treatment centre for proper care and those who have already been exposed to him should immediately go into supervised self-quarantine for the next 14 days”.

Further warning the public that COVID-19 pandemic was real, the commissioner enjoined the general public to always observe all directives to prevent the disease like frequent handwashing with soap and water, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer and use of face masks in public places.

He added that they should avoid crowded places and ensure they maintained physical distancing of at least 6 feet.

“Persons who have fever, cough or difficulty with breathing should visit the nearest government hospital for proper assessment and possible testing,” the commissioner added.

