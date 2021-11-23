Entertainment
Seven notable moments in the life of late comedian, Baba Suwe
Renowned Nigerian comic actor Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe passed away on Monday, November 22 at the age of 63.
Baba Suwe’s demise was announced by his son, Adesola Omidina, on social media.
Here are seven key things to remember about the popular late Nollywood comic actor.
1. Birth
Baba Suwe was born on August 22, 1958.
2. State of origin
Baba Suwe was a native of Ikorodu, Lagos State.
He was born and grew up in Lagos Island.
3. Education
Baba Suwe had his primary and secondary education in Lagos and Osun States, in the south-western part of the country.
4. Acting career
Baba Suwe was renowned for the comic role he played and featured in scores of movies – including those produced by him – such as Iru Esin, Ebi Olokada, Baba Londoner, Obelomo, Elebolo, Larinloodu, and Baba Jaiye Jaiye, among many others.
Read also: Baba Suwe’s health worsens as TAMPAN denies abandoning him
Omidina began acting in 1971.
He, however, came into limelight after he featured in a Yoruba movie titled ‘Omolasan’ which was produced by Obalende.
5. Demise of his wife
The comic actor was married to comedienne Omoladun Omidina, who died in September 2009. It was one of the most devastating moments in the life of Baba Suwe.
6. Drug Trafficking accusation
In 2011, Baba Suwe was accused of cocaine trafficking by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in 2011.
The allegation was later described as false and defamatory by a court in Lagos which ordered that Baba Suwe should be paid N25 million as compensation.
He, however, lamented that he did not receive any payment years after the ruling.
7. Death
The veteran actor died on Monday, November 22, 2021, after he was said to have battled an illness for a long period. He was 63 years old.
