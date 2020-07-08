Seven people killed in NNPC facility explosion

Seven workers have lost their lives in an explosion that occurred at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Oil mining lease 40 operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), a subsidiary of NNPC.

The explosion reportedly occurred on Tuesday at the petroleum company’s Benin River Valve Station.

The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Kennie Obateru, who made this known on Wednesday, said the BRVS explosion happened at Gbetiokun, OML 40, operated by NPDC.

Obateru disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja entitled “NNPC Reports Explosion at NPDC’s Benin River Valve Station.”

Read also: Hoodlums vandalise fuel pipeline at Aboru

He said, “The incident, which occurred on Tuesday during the installation of a ladder on a platform (Benin River Valve Station) for access during discharging of Gbetiokun production, unfortunately caused seven fatalities,” he said.

According to the national oil firm, a detailed investigation of the cause of the explosion had commenced.

It said the Department of Petroleum Resources had been duly notified and Form 41 was being prepared for the industry regulator as required in circumstances of this nature.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Join the conversation

Opinions