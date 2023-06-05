News
Seven people punished over racist behaviour towards Vinicius Jr
Seven people have received punishment for their racist behavior toward Brazilian player Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid.
Four men were punished for hanging an effigy of Vinicius next to Real’s practice facility by being fined 60001 euros and being banned from stadiums for two years.
The four men were arrested just over a week ago and released on bail by a Madrid court.
Three other people were fined 5,000 euros and banned for one year for making racist gestures during Real’s game at Valencia on 21 May.
Read Also: Brazilians know Spain as country of rascists, says Vinicius after Valencia abuse
Those three are aged between 18 and 21, the police said, and were detained two days after the game.
The sanctions were given by Spain’s State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport, said the country’s Sports Commission on Monday.
Meanwhile, Brazil will play friendlies against Guinea and Senegal in Lisbon on 17 and 20 June, as part of an anti-racism campaign.
