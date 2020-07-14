Seven police officers heading to Katsina die in Kaduna auto crash

At least seven police officers attached to the Special Forces Unit died in a ghastly motor accident along the Kaduna-Zaria Road on Sunday.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr. Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the police officers were on their way to Katsina when the accident occurred.

He added that 11 other victims of the accident are currently receiving medical attention at a hospital in Kaduna.

According to the Force spokesman, the accident which occurred at Jaji town along Kaduna-Zaria Road on Sunday, involved an 18-seater Toyota Hummer Bus conveying the unit personnel.

Mba said the dead police officers were part of an additional deployment of personnel announced recently by the force to boost the ongoing fight against bandits in Katsina State.

He said the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had condoled the families and friends of the seven officers.

Mba said the IGP described the incident as a huge loss to the Force, adding that it was one of the unfortunate sacrifices officers often encounter in the line of duty.

“He described the deceased as ‘Heroes of Peace,” the Force spokesman stated.

