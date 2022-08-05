Seven police operatives arrested for alleged extortion in Edo

The Edo State Police Command on Friday confirmed the arrest of seven operatives for alleged extortion in the state.

The command’s Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Jennifer Iwegbu, who confirmed the development in a statement in Benin City, said the operatives would face disciplinary action

She listed the operatives as Victor Osabuohign, Godspower Ijebu, Ebatamole Philip, Ademola Benjamin, Inaite Vincent, Robert Esikise, and Adefaye Samuel.

The statement read: “The attention of the Edo State Police Command has been drawn to a video on Twitter where a policeman, Victor Osabuohign, was seen engaging in an extortion conversation with a road user identified as Arc Bolu.

“Osabuohign, the officer in the viral video, has been arrested, detained, and is currently undergoing investigation. The other officers that have also been arrested before now on the grounds of official corruption are undergoing investigations while awaiting disciplinary actions.

READ ALSO: Police kills suspected kidnapper in Edo

“The command wishes to state that the Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, has set up an Ad hoc committee headed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations, James Chu and the Command’s Provost Marshall, Avanrenren Godwin, as the Deputy Chairman of the committee, to look at all cases of official corruption of men of the command, investigate and met out relevant disciplinary actions on such erring officers.

“The CP calls on the good people of the state that have been victims of corruption, extortion, and checking of phones or have any other form of grievances against corruption from officers and men of the command to contact members of the panel.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now