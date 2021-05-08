Seven policemen feared dead as gunmen attack police stations in Rivers | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Seven policemen feared dead as gunmen attack police stations in Rivers
About seven policemen are feared dead after unknown gunmen attacked two police stations in Obio-Akpor and Emuoha Local Government Areas of Rivers State.
After the incident that happened on Friday night, three policemen were feared killed at the Elimgbu police station, while two were feared killed at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Rumuji and a security vehicle was reportedly burnt.
Also, the gunmen attacked a checkpoint of a security outfit known as C-4-i along the East-West Road, leaving two security operatives reportedly killed.
The attacks which took place at about 10pm threw the affected communities into panic, even as the state governor, Nyesom Wike, had imposed an inter-state and intra-state curfew to curb security threats.
READ ALSO: Yomi Fabiyi again urges police to release alleged paedophile, Baba Ijesha
Speaking with newsmen on the incidents, the spokesperson to the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the attack but said he would make details available after visiting the areas attacked.
Meanwhile, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, on Saturday morning, confirmed the report saying, “Yes, that is what we heard. I am on my way to the place. I want to confirm it myself.”
By Victor Uzoho
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Nine clubs accept UEFA sanctions over Super League involvement
Nine of the original 12 clubs involved in the formation of the European Super League (ESL) have accepted the financial...
Iheanacho scores but Leicester suffer shock home defeat vs Newcastle
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was on target for Leicester City in their shock 4-2 defeat to Newcastle United. Leicester...
Villarreal knock Arsenal out of Europa League, set up Man Utd final
Spanish giants, Villarreal have knocked Premier League side Arsenal out of the Europa League after a 2-1 aggregate semifinal victory....
FIFA postpones World Cup qualifiers in Africa
The world football body, FIFA has postponed the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Africa, which was scheduled to hold in...
Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City
Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...