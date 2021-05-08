Seven policemen feared dead as gunmen attack police stations in Rivers | Ripples Nigeria

About seven policemen are feared dead after unknown gunmen attacked two police stations in Obio-Akpor and Emuoha Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

After the incident that happened on Friday night, three policemen were feared killed at the Elimgbu police station, while two were feared killed at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Rumuji and a security vehicle was reportedly burnt.

Also, the gunmen attacked a checkpoint of a security outfit known as C-4-i along the East-West Road, leaving two security operatives reportedly killed.

The attacks which took place at about 10pm threw the affected communities into panic, even as the state governor, Nyesom Wike, had imposed an inter-state and intra-state curfew to curb security threats.

READ ALSO: Yomi Fabiyi again urges police to release alleged paedophile, Baba Ijesha

Speaking with newsmen on the incidents, the spokesperson to the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the attack but said he would make details available after visiting the areas attacked.

Meanwhile, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, on Saturday morning, confirmed the report saying, “Yes, that is what we heard. I am on my way to the place. I want to confirm it myself.”

By Victor Uzoho

Join the conversation

Opinions