Metro
Seven Shi’ite members allegedly killed in clash with security operatives in Kaduna
The Islamic Movement of Nigeria, popularly known as the Shi’ites Movement, on Monday, accused security operatives of killing seven of its members and injuring 40 others during a peaceful protest in Kaduna State.
In a statement by the movement, the IMN said the Shiites members who are followers of Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, were observing their annual Ashura mourning procession in Zaria, when security operatives tried to stop the procession which led to a clash with the operatives allegedly opening fire on the procession.
“Security forces have, today, Monday, gunned down at least seven followers of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H), and injured over 40 others during the Ashura mourning procession in Zaria which was observed peacefully across Nigeria and different parts of the world,” the statement issued by a spokesman of the group, Abdulhamid Bello said.
Bello also alleged that a combined team of security operatives shot indiscriminately at the members.
Read also: Nigerian soldiers killed 193 children, 23 pregnant women, in Zaria massacre, Shi’ites claim
He identified some of those killed as Jafar Jushi, Kazeem Magume, Ali Samaru, Muhsin Zakzaky, Umar Fatika among other member who he could not identify as of the time of filing this report.
However, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Mohammed Jalige, when contacted, said he was yet to be briefed by the Area Commander of the Zaria Police Command and could not make any comment on the incident.
