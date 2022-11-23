Seven-star Spain begin World Cup campaign with 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica

2010 World Cup winners Spain kicked off their 2022 World Cup campaign with a big 7-0 victory over Costa Rica on Wednesday evening.

The goals came from Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, Ferran Torres, Gavi, Carlos Soler, and Alvaro Morata.

Ferran Torres scored twice in what was a stroll from start to finish for the European giants.

Read Also: World Cup: Japan fight back to stun Germany

Gavi, 18, is the youngest man to play for Spain at a World Cup and his goal made him the youngest goalscorer at a finals since Brazilian Pele in 1958.

Earlier in the day, Germany were stunned 2-1 by Japan, who came from behind to seal the victory.

Spain will face Germany in their next game on Sunday, and another win for them would all but eliminate their great European rivals.

