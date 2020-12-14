Seven suspected criminals escape from police custody in Cross River

The Cross River Police Command said on Monday seven suspected criminals have escaped from custody in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Irene Ugbo, said in a statement in Calabar, said the suspects escaped from one of the command’s outfit on Sunday.

She urged the public to disregard social media reports on the escape of 19 suspected armed robbers and kidnappers from police custody in Cross River.

Ugbo said: “The attention of the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abdulkadir Jimoh, has been drawn to the unverified exaggerated news making round in some social media platforms that 19 suspected robbers and kidnappers escaped from police custody.

“It is on the above that the commissioner of police wishes to update the general public on the development.

“However, three of them died in the process of escaping, while one was re-arrested.

“Meanwhile, effort is being intensified to apprehend other fleeing culprits.”

The spokesperson assured the people of the state that the command has resolved to confront all forms of criminality no matter their schemes before, during, and after the yuletide season.

“The command solicits genuine information from private individuals, corporate bodies and good-spirited citizens at all times for enhanced performance and quality service delivery,” she added.

