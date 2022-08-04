News
Seven things Nigerians may not know about late former IGP, Tafa Balogun
A former Inspector-General of Police, Mustapha Balogun, died on Thursday at the age of 75.
Family sources told journalists that the former IGP died in a Lagos hospital on Thursday.
On a party shot, Ripples Nigeria put together seven things people may not know about the Osun State-born former police chief.
– Balogun was appointed the country’s 21st IGP by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in March 2002.
– He worked in various police commands throughout the country, including the Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to former IGP, Muhammadu Gambo.
– He also served as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Edo State and Commissioner of Police in Delta, Rivers and Abia States.
– Before his appointment as IGP, Balogun was the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone One, Kano.
– He was forced to resign in 2005 over corruption.
– The deceased was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for stealing over $100 million from police treasury.
– Balogun was sentenced to six months in prison after signing a plea bargaining agreement with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
