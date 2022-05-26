Seven victims escape from kidnappers in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna on Wednesday recovered seven kidnapped victims who escaped from their captors in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the development to journalists in Ilorin, said the victims were discovered and rescued by the police near the Tsohon Gayan Village in Kachia Local Government Area of the state.

He said the victims, who are all females, had been taken to the hospital for a medical check-up.

The statement read: “On the 25/5/2022 at about 0930hrs, seven persons (all females) identified as Godiya James (30), Beauty Mandela (23), Elizabeth Markus (13(, Alheri Maichibi (13), Lydia Iliya (6), Bridget Obadiah (4) and Amama Hassan (3) all of Mai Goro Village, Kachia LGA were seen helplessly wandering around the bush after Tsohon Gayan Village.

“Police operatives, upon seeing them, immediately evacuated and took them to Toll Gate Divisional Police Headquarters.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that on 22/5/2022, at about 1200hrs, the said persons were allegedly abducted at the aforementioned village by suspected armed bandits to an unknown destination.

“During interrogation, the victims claimed to have escaped from captivity while the bandits on sentry were asleep.

“All the rescued persons are stable but weak. However, they have been profiled and taken to a medical facility for immediate medical attention.

“Efforts are ongoing to establish contact with their relations for proper handing over to their families.”

