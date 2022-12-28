Seven women burnt to death in Ogun auto accident

At least seven people were burnt to death in an auto accident along the Sagamu-Benin expressway in Odogbolu, Ogun State, on Wednesday.

The spokesman for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in the state, Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

He said seven others sustained injuries in the accident that occurred at 2:50 p.m.

According to him, the bus marked AGL 886 YD suddenly burst into flames due to an engine overflow.

The TRACE spokesman revealed that all victims of the accident were women.

READ ALSO: Three dead, 6 injured in Ogun accident

Akinbiyi said: “According to an eyewitness account, the car was coming from Kosofe area of Lagos inbound Epe for a Church revival to usher in the New Year when its engine suddenly caught fire.

“The number of passengers in the commercial bus was 15, out of which seven females were burnt to death and seven others seriously burnt.

“The driver of the bus however escaped from the scene.”

“The injured victims were taken to Ijebu Ode General Hospital for treatment.”

He urged motorists to service their vehicles regularly before setting out on a journey.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now