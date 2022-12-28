Metro
Seven women burnt to death in Ogun auto accident
At least seven people were burnt to death in an auto accident along the Sagamu-Benin expressway in Odogbolu, Ogun State, on Wednesday.
The spokesman for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in the state, Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.
He said seven others sustained injuries in the accident that occurred at 2:50 p.m.
According to him, the bus marked AGL 886 YD suddenly burst into flames due to an engine overflow.
The TRACE spokesman revealed that all victims of the accident were women.
READ ALSO: Three dead, 6 injured in Ogun accident
Akinbiyi said: “According to an eyewitness account, the car was coming from Kosofe area of Lagos inbound Epe for a Church revival to usher in the New Year when its engine suddenly caught fire.
“The number of passengers in the commercial bus was 15, out of which seven females were burnt to death and seven others seriously burnt.
“The driver of the bus however escaped from the scene.”
“The injured victims were taken to Ijebu Ode General Hospital for treatment.”
He urged motorists to service their vehicles regularly before setting out on a journey.
