Seven years later, are the remaining Chibok girls just a part of statistics now? | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Seven years later, are the remaining Chibok girls just a part of statistics now?
It was exactly seven years on Wednesday when Boko Haram terrorists stormed Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Chibok on April 14, 2014, forced 276 girls into a truck and moved towards the Sambisa Forest.
This has led to anguish on the part of the parents of the yet-to-be-released 112 girls, who have stated repeatedly that they want to see their missing daughters before they die.
Information at the disposal of Ripples Nigeria suggests that since the abduction of the girls by Boko insurgents, some of the parents have died of natural causes, and others due to depression.
However, those still alive say they are optimistic their daughters are alive and have called on the federal government to rescue them.
After the escape of a few, and the release of over 100 through negotiations over time, most of the over 107 of the Chibok girls that have been reunited with their families are still struggling to be on their feet.
By April 14, 2016, two years after the mass abduction, the Chibok Parents Association had already lost 17 members, most of who died in circumstances related to depression after waiting without seeing their missing daughters or any tangible news about them.
Speaking with the Hausa service of the British Broadcasting corporation (BBC Hausa), on Tuesday, April 13, the Spokesperson for the Kibaku Area Development Association (Chibok Community), Dr Allen Manasseh, said that some of the parents of the remaining abducted girls have become sick due to restlessness and have subsequently died due to frustration.
Rad also: SocialMediaTrends…More on Omojuwa, Oby feud, Chibok girls’ 7th year in captivity as Army Chief, lawmakers‘ clash spark reactions online
“It’s even better to be told that your daughter has been killed, that will make you cry and forget and won’t be thinking again, but in this case, no one is telling us anything. This is very frustrating,” Manasseh said.
“All the promises the government made to release the girls have not been fulfilled this creates a lot of worries to the parents” he added.
Dr Manasseh whose two cousins are among the remaining abducted girls told the BBC how he lost his aunt, mother of the girls, because of frustration.
“Although some few of my sister made the list of the 82 released girls, I still have two cousin sisters; my aunty’s children still in captivity, they are twins, one is called Rebecca, the other is called Sarah, they where all abducted 6 years ago and their mum (my aunt) died as a result of frustration. She was the first to die among parents of the abducted girls” Manasseh said.
He, therefore, appealed to the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to do more in its efforts to defeat Boko Haram and rescue their children.
Most critics have lost hope regarding the rescue of the remaining Chibok girls, with the Federal Government also exacerbating the situation with its silence.
The recent surge in banditry and abduction seem to have sapped the willpower and the ability of the FG to tackle this hydra-headed menace and there is the need to ensure proactiveness to redress this scourge.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
FIFA Ranking: Super Falcons drop to 38th in world, stay first in Africa
Nigeria senior women’s football team, Super Falcons dropped a place in the latest FIFA World ranking released on Friday. The...
The +1.5 Goal Methods in Football
We get into the real world with a viral strategy in sports betting and particularly in France, the strategies on...
Musa eyes NPFL title to mark Kano Pillars return
Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa is looking to win the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title with Kano Pillars. The...
OLYMPICS: Team Nigeria to no longer camp in Edo as Ministry picks Lagos, P’Harcourt
The Minister of Youth and Sports development, Sunday Dare has revealed where the Nigerian contingent to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics...
Arsenal stroll to Europa League semi-final
English Premier League side, Arsenal FC on Thursday night defeated Czech giant, Slavia Prague 4-0 to qualify for the semi-final...
Latest Tech News
3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents
If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Twitter to open first African office in Ghana
Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...