Several bandits killed, meeting venue destroyed in Kaduna forest raid –DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has revealed that several bandits were killed and their meeting venue in Kwaimbana Forest area of Kaduna State destroyed, when the Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike of the Nigerian Army raided their hideout.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche who informed that the operation which witnessed the killing of the bandits was carried out on Thursday.

Maj. Gen. Enenche further added that the air raid was conducted after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions that revealed the hideout along with a building in the centre of the forest.

READ ALSO: Several bandits eliminated, logistic facilities destroyed –DHQ

He said; “The Air Component dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location accordingly to engage them.

“The attack aircraft took turns in engaging the target area, scoring accurate hits which resulted in the damage of the building as well as neutralisation of several bandits,” Enenche added.

Join the conversation

Opinions