News
Several die as explosion rocks illegal refinery in Rivers
An unspecified number of people were burnt beyond recognition following an explosion at an illegal oil refinery in Rivers State on Saturday.
The Director-General of National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Mr. Idris Musa, who confirmed the explosion to journalists in Port Harcourt, said the agency would investigate the cause of the incident.
He said: “There was an explosion at an artisanal refining site in Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State earlier today. The incident claimed several lives, especially those engaged in the illegal oil refining and bunkering.
READ ALSO: Military reportedly destroys illegal refinery in Rivers
“The incident is still under investigation even though the raging inferno has subsided.
“That area is one of the oil theft prone locations.
“An incident similar to this happened in that axis in 2020. Further updates on the incident would be announced while necessary action is being taken to forestall further ugly situations.”
