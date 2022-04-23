Several die as explosion rocks illegal refinery in Rivers

An unspecified number of people were burnt beyond recognition following an explosion at an illegal oil refinery in Rivers State on Saturday.

The Director-General of National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Mr. Idris Musa, who confirmed the explosion to journalists in Port Harcourt, said the agency would investigate the cause of the incident.

He said: “There was an explosion at an artisanal refining site in Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State earlier today. The incident claimed several lives, especially those engaged in the illegal oil refining and bunkering.

READ ALSO: Military reportedly destroys illegal refinery in Rivers

“The incident is still under investigation even though the raging inferno has subsided.

“That area is one of the oil theft prone locations.

“An incident similar to this happened in that axis in 2020. Further updates on the incident would be announced while necessary action is being taken to forestall further ugly situations.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now