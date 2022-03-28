News
Several feared dead as bandits bomb Abuja-Kaduna train
Several people were feared dead as suspected bandits on Monday night bombed the Abuja-Kaduna-bound train with 970 passengers on board.
Eyewitnesses told journalists the train derailed after the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by the criminals beneath one of the coaches went off a few minutes into the trip.
The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Fidet Okhiria, confirmed the incident to journalists.
He, however, promised to brief the journalists on the incident later.
A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, also confirmed the incident on his Twitter handle – @ShehuSani.
He wrote: “Kaduna-Abuja Train; @Official_NRC please confirm if everything is ok.
READ ALSO: Buhari orders security agents to intensify patrol on Abuja-Kaduna highway
“We have been trying to call the numbers of passengers in the Kaduna-Abuja train but it’s not connecting @Official_NRC
“Villagers along Abuja-Kaduna road called to confirm hearing multiple gunshots and attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train by terrorists.
“A friend’s wife who was in the train just called him to confirm that she is safe in the hands of soldiers who came for rescue. But she also confirmed that some of the passengers were not so fortunate.
“In October 2021, I was on board the same night train when it was bombed by terrorists and the tracks were damaged. It took the grace of the Almighty to save our lives. This is a repeat of that tragedy. We pray for the safe return of all the passengers.”
The incident came just two days after bandits attacked the Kaduna International Airport and killed one person.
