Several injured as bus plunges into Lagos canal

A passenger bus plunged into a canal at the Oworonshoki area of Lagos State on Monday.

An unspecified number of passengers were injured in the incident.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that the driver of the bus lost control of the wheel due to over speeding, veered off the road before plunging into the canal.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Adesina Tiamiyu, who confirmed the incident, said efforts are on to rescue the trapped passengers.

