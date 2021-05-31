Several injured as explosion rocks market in Rivers | Ripples Nigeria

An early morning explosion hit the popular Mile 3 market in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Monday.

Eyewitness told journalists the incident occurred at 6:20 a.m. when traders were bringing their goods to the market.

Several people sustained varying degree of injuries in a stampede that followed the incident.

Police operatives from Nkpolu Police Division, Port Harcourt, were quickly deployed to the scene of the incident to monitor the situation.

The spokesman of the state police command, Nnamdi Omoni, however, told journalists he was yet to get detailed information on the incident.

