Metro
Several injured as suspected armed robbers attack bank in Ondo
Suspected armed robbers on Thursday attacked a commercial bank in the Yaba area of Ondo town, Ondo State.
Eyewitnesses told journalists the hoodlums stormed the bank about 3:00 p.m., shot sporadically and forced residents to scamper for safety.
READ ALSO: Police arrests 61 suspected armed robbers, rail track vandals, others in Nasarawa
An unspecified number of people were reportedly injured in the incident which occurred near a police facility in the area.
